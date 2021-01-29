Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

