JUST Market Cap Hits $68.15 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $68.15 million and approximately $143.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00257271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033387 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

