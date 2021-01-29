JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,557.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $241,324.55 and approximately $42,557.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

