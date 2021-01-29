JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Cap Achieves $6.31 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $39.83 or 0.00117893 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

