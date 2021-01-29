Juventus Fan Token Price Hits $7.87 (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $7.87 or 0.00022575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $10.35 million and $2.12 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00123108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00307289 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

