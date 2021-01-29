Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 2,653,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,706,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.