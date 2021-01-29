Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $425.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

