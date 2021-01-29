Kambria Price Up 7.9% This Week (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Kambria has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kambria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Kambria has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $269,026.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,300,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

