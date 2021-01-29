Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $207.98 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

