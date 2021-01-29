Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.