KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One KARMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 243.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $3,154.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003954 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00076902 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

