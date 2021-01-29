Kava.io 1-Day Volume Tops $60.66 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $103.51 million and $60.66 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00192535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.37 or 0.01778738 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,622,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

