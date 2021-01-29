KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $609.00

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $609.00 and traded as high as $728.20. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) shares last traded at $724.00, with a volume of 1,054,272 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 565.63 ($7.39).

The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 687.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

