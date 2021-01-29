KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 63.1% in January

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
KDDIY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.