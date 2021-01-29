KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 63.1% in January

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

KDDIY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

