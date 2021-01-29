Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Keep Network has a market cap of $134.31 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,537,697 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

