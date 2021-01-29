Keep3rV1 Price Tops $322.84 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $322.84 or 0.00926645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $64.57 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00123108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00307289 BTC.

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

