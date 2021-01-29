Keep4r Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118,683.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for about $11.91 or 0.00034632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $886,755.47 and approximately $118,683.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00124795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00261751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00306882 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars.

