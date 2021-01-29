Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 5,507 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDY traded down $10.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.01. 353,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.14 and its 200 day moving average is $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

