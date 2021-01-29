Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €40.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.87 ($42.20).

Shares of STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.31. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

