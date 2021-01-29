Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €40.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.87 ($42.20).

Shares of STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.31. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

