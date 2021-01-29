Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€6.90” Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.90 ($8.12) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €5.75 ($6.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.44 and a 200 day moving average of €4.86. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.