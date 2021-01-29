Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,272 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6,987.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

CNI stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

