Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,119 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14,498.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

