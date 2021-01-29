Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,860 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSE BME opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

