Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,962 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.56 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.