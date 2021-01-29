Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

