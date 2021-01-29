Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 17,418.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

SMG opened at $226.64 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.