Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

