Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8,387.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

