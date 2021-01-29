Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22,981.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $38.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

