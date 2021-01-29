Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,129,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,541,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

