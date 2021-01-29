Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,313 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

