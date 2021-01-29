Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 24,492 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 229.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

