Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth $75,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

