Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,893 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUH stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

