KeyCorp Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $207.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

