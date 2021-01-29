KeyCorp Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,350. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 594.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 926.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.