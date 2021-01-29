KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,358 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of KeyCorp worth $49,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 1,256,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

KEY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 208,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

