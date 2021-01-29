KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.