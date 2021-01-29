KeyCorp Weighs in on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

