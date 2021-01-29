KeyCorp Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

