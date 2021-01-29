Keywords Studios’ (KYYWF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

KYYWF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

