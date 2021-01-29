KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Trading Down 0.6%

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 3,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

