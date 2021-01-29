KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $307,896.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.09 million and $307,896.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.