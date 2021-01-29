Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Trading Down 5.7%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 12,814,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,783,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 694,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,338 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 447,778 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,887 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.