Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) Trading Down 1.9%

Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT)’s share price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 142.26 ($1.86). 135,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 660,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92. The company has a market cap of £240.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

About Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

