King DAG Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, King DAG has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

