Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.55. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

