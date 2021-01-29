Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.