Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Down 5.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 674,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 877,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTRA. Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

