KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $460,222.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $460,222.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00250569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062302 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.40 or 0.83301646 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

